FC Supra Defender Ismael Yeo Suffers ACL injury
Published on April 28, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
FC Supra du Quebec News Release
Montreal, Que. - FC Supra du Québec confirmed today that defender Ismael Yeo sustained an ACL-related injury during the match against HFX Wanderers FC on Friday, April 24 at CEPSUM.
Yeo will continue to be assessed by medical staff and will be unavailable for an indefinite period. An update will be provided as more information becomes available.
The club extends its full support to Ismael and wishes him a smooth recovery.
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Canadian Premier League Stories from April 28, 2026
- FC Supra Defender Ismael Yeo Suffers ACL injury - FC Supra du Quebec
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