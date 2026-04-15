Mario Gerges Short-Term Replacement Contract

Published on April 15, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec News Release







Montreal, Que. - FC Supra du Québec of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced that the club has signed goalkeeper Mario Gerges to a Short-Term Replacement Contract for its home opener on Sunday, April 19.

Gerges, 30, is a local goalkeeper who most recently featured for AS Gatineau in Ligue 1 Québec (formerly the Première Ligue de soccer du Québec). He was recognized for his pivotal role in his club's promotion from Ligue 2 last season with the league's 2025 Golden Glove award. Known for his shot-stopping ability, experience, and commanding presence, Gerges offers a strong and dependable presence between the posts.

FC Supra will host Atlético Ottawa in its home opener on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET at CEPSUM stadium, with the match available live on OneSoccer, RDS 2 and CBC Gem. Tickets for games are available at: www.cplsoccer.com/fcsupra/tickets.







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 15, 2026

Mario Gerges Short-Term Replacement Contract - FC Supra du Quebec

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