FC Supra du Québec Pre-Match Notes: April 11 vs. Pacific FC

Published on April 11, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec News Release







Montreal, QC - This evening, FC Supra du Québec officially kicks off its inaugural CPL season this weekend, travelling to Langford, BC, to face Pacific FC at Starlight Stadium. Kick-off is set for 6 pm ET (3 pm PT).

As the league's newest side, FC Supra enters its first-ever regular season match with a fresh roster and a clean slate. Pacific FC, meanwhile, arrives with one match already played - a narrow 2-1 defeat at home to Cavalry FC during the opening weekend of the season last Sunday.

Opening the campaign on the road against Pacific FC presents an immediate test, as Head Coach Nick Razzaghi's side makes its first road trip of the season to face a side that will be aiming to avoid becoming the first CPL team to suffer a defeat at the hands of the league's newest side.

Key Storylines:

A Historic First XI: This fixture marks a historic milestone as FC Supra du Québec takes the pitch for its first-ever official CPL match in the second week of the 2026 season, the league's eighth overall. Following an intensive preseason focused on building identity and tactical cohesion, the club now makes its debut with a clear objective to reflect the province's dynamic, expressive style of play. All eyes will be on the selection of the club's inaugural starting lineup - the first group in history to represent the blue, white, and red on a CPL pitch.

Club d'Ici Pour Ici: A core pillar of FC Supra du Québec is its commitment to developing and promoting homegrown talent. That philosophy will be on display in the club's first match, with a squad that reflects the province's identity and showcases players developed across Québec.

Veteran Core: While the club may be new, its core features familiar league talent. CPL veterans Sean Rea, Aboubacar Sissoko, and captain David Choinière are poised to make their debuts for the Supra. Together, they have played nearly 350 league matches and collected nine trophies, bringing valuable experience and leadership to the new squad.

To Watch the Game Live:

OneSoccer, CBC Gem & RDS.ca







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 11, 2026

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