Match Notes - PFC vs FC Supra

Published on April 11, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC today meets FC Supra du Québec for the Quebec-based club's inaugural game in the Canadian Premier League. Kick off starts at 3:00 p.m. at Starlight Stadium in Langford. Here's everything you need to know for today's match.

MATCH NOTES:

Pacific FC is looking to respond after a narrow 2-1 defeat to Cavalry FC in the season opener last week. Despite controlling stretches of the match and creating chances, the Tridents

will be focused on sharpening their attack and starting stronger this weekend. With a refreshed squad and another week of chemistry under their belt, expect a more assertive performance as Pacific chase their first win of the 2026 campaign. This will be FC Supra's first match of the 2026 campaign and the first time Pacific FC and FC Supra face off in history.

FC Supra CPL Debut

Saturday marks a historic moment as FC Supra du Québec play their first-ever Canadian Premier League match. As the league's newest expansion side, Supra arrive with a mix of excitement and unpredictability, making them a dangerous opponent. With several players set to make their professional debuts, Pacific will need to be ready for the unknown as they face a team eager to make an immediate statement.

Trident Spotlight

All eyes will be on Ronan Kratt as he continues his return from injury, bringing pace and attacking energy back into the lineup after missing significant time last season. Alongside him, Diego Konincks has already made an early impression, scoring in his club debut last week and emerging as a threat on set pieces. With both players playing key roles at either end of the pitch, they could be difference-makers in Pacific's push for three points.







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 11, 2026

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