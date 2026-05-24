Match Notes - Pacific FC vs Cavalry FC
Published on May 24, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Pacific FC News Release
Langford, BC - Pacific FC face Cavalry FC today in Matchweek 7 of the Canadian Premier League. Here's everything you need to know about this match kicking off at 2:00 p.m. PT at ATCO Field in Foothill County, A.B.:
Match Notes:
Coaching Change: Pacific FC announced this week that Head Coach James Merriman has parted ways with the club following a mutual termination. First Assistant Coach Yiannis Tsalatsidis will take charge of the side for Sunday's match at Cavalry FC, with further information regarding a new head coach appointment to follow.
Search for First Win: Pacific sit at the bottom of the CPL table with no wins so far this season, carrying an 0-1-5 record and in need of a result. Sunday's trip to ATCO Field represents a chance for the club to kickstart their campaign under interim charge.
Head-to-Head: This will be the third meeting between the two sides in 2026. Pacific lost 2-1 to Cavalry in Matchweek 1 of the CPL season, before falling 3-1 to the Cavs in the preliminary round of the TELUS Canadian Championship earlier this month.
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