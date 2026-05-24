Match Notes - Pacific FC vs Cavalry FC

Published on May 24, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC face Cavalry FC today in Matchweek 7 of the Canadian Premier League. Here's everything you need to know about this match kicking off at 2:00 p.m. PT at ATCO Field in Foothill County, A.B.:

Match Notes:

Coaching Change: Pacific FC announced this week that Head Coach James Merriman has parted ways with the club following a mutual termination. First Assistant Coach Yiannis Tsalatsidis will take charge of the side for Sunday's match at Cavalry FC, with further information regarding a new head coach appointment to follow.

Search for First Win: Pacific sit at the bottom of the CPL table with no wins so far this season, carrying an 0-1-5 record and in need of a result. Sunday's trip to ATCO Field represents a chance for the club to kickstart their campaign under interim charge.

Head-to-Head: This will be the third meeting between the two sides in 2026. Pacific lost 2-1 to Cavalry in Matchweek 1 of the CPL season, before falling 3-1 to the Cavs in the preliminary round of the TELUS Canadian Championship earlier this month.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 24, 2026

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