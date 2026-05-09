Match Notes - Telus Canadian Championship, PFC vs Cavalry FC

Published on May 9, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, B.C. - (May 9, 2026): Pacific FC take on Cavalry FC of Calgary in the Preliminary Round of the 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship. Here's everything you need to know about today's match up at Starlight Stadium in Langford at 4:00 p.m.:

Match Notes:

A Shot at the Vancouver Whitecaps - The stakes couldn't be higher for this preliminary round clash: the winner earns a home-and-away quarter-final berth against Vancouver Whitecaps FC. That sets up a potential home and away matches with the Vancouver-based club with an uncertain future. For Pacific specifically, the prospect of a cross-province rivalry with the Whitecaps makes this a must-win with major local significance.

Honouring Those Who Serve - A Defence Team Match at Starlight Pacific FC is dedicating Saturday's match to the men and women of Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, one of Canada's most storied naval bases located just minutes from Starlight Stadium. The game will feature a military flyover with a CH-148 Cyclone and CC-295 Kingfisher aircraft, as well as activations from Coding for Veterans. It's a rare blend of sport and community recognition that gives the match a meaningful backdrop beyond the result on the pitch.

Pacific FC Looks to Defend Home Turf Against a Dangerous Cavalry Side Cavalry FC travel from Calgary as a well-established CPL contender, making this a genuine test of Pacific's ambitions in 2026 where they have yet to win. The Tridents will have to pull out all the stops to beat the Calgary club that is in good form.







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