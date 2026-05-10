Cavalry FC Advance to Face Whitecaps FC in Can Champ QF

Published on May 9, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







The Whitecaps are coming to ATCO Field.

Cavalry FC will welcome Vancouver Whitecaps FC back to ATCO Field for a marquee clash in the Quarter Final of the TELUS Canadian Championship. The match will be played over two legs, one match in Calgary and one in Vancouver, with the winner advancing to the semi-final of Canada's domestic cup competition. Matches are scheduled for July 8 and either July 12 or 13, with exact dates, times and hosting locations to be confirmed by Canada Soccer in the coming days.

The fixture marks the first meeting between the two clubs since 2024, renewing a Canadian Championship rivalry that has produced memorable moments in front of Cavalry's home supporters.

Season Ticket Holders - this match is included as part of your membership. Your seats will be available to view and manage starting Tuesday, May 12. Season Ticket Holders will also have the opportunity to purchase additional tickets for this match beginning Tuesday. Stay tuned to our channels in the coming days for further information and on-sale details.

Insider Presale: Wednesday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m.

Public On Sale: Thursday, May 14 at 10:00 a.m.

3 ways to get tickets to the match:

Become a Season Ticket Holder (this game is INCLUDED)!

Make it a Double! Purchase our 2-Pack (includes our May 24 Star Wars Match) starting NOW - limited quantities available

Purchase on Ticketmaster.ca using promo code GOCAVS - presale starts May 13th at 10:00 a.m.

World's Game. Your Team. Cavalry FC.

Questions? We are here to help!

Email info@cavalryfc.ca or call us at 403.974.4567







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 9, 2026

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