Cavalry FC Appoints Jack Hadley as Head of Goalkeeping

Published on May 8, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the appointment of goalkeeper coach Jack Hadley as Head of Goalkeeping.

Hadley joins the club with extensive coaching experience. He began his coaching career in 2014 with Chelsea FC's academy system, where he spent several years developing young goalkeepers. He then moved to Aldershot Town as First-Team Goalkeeper Coach before joining Charlton Athletic as Head of Academy Goalkeeping. Most recently, he served as Lead Academy Goalkeeping Coach at Queens Park Rangers.

"Jack is a welcome addition to our club," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach & General Manager, Cavalry FC. "We have been tracking his professional journey for a while now, and he's one that has continued to progress through the ranks of the game. He is an excellent communicator of his ideas and has a strong pitch presence. We are delighted to watch him work and continue to develop all our goalkeepers at the club and academy."

Hadley joins Cavalry FC as the club's Head of Goalkeeping and will oversee goalkeeping for both the first team and Cavalry FC Academy/Cavalry FC II.

"I'm delighted to be joining a great group of staff and an ambitious and successful playing squad," said Hadley. "I'm excited to be joining the club and to see the support from the fanbase."

Cavalry and former Head of Goalkeeper Stewart Kerr have mutually agreed to part ways. The club thanks him for his contributions and wishes him the best in the future.

Cavalry FC kicks off the 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship campaign away to Pacific FC on Saturday, May 9 at 5 p.m. MT.







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