Match Day Information: LUSA at VFC - May 10

Published on May 8, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, B.C. - - Vancouver FC head into round one of the Telus Canadian Championship where they will face off against their local rivals LUSA. Sunday's preliminary match-up marks the first official meeting between the two clubs where they will go head to head in the first ever Langley derby.

MATCH STORY: LANGLEY DERBY

Head coach Martin Nash's Vancouver FC is back at Willoughby Stadium after leaving the island victorious with a 3-1 win over Pacific FC last week. The Eagles look to build off their recent performance and continue to improve as they are eager to emulate last year's run in the Telus Canadian Championship where they made the final.

KEY PLAYERS:

With the squad seemingly coming together as one, Coach Nash believes the sky is the limit for his team. The Eagles have continued to persevere through a difficult stretch, and things are now beginning to go their way. After last week's win, this talented group will look to carry that momentum into Sunday's derby match. The team has remained solid defensively and is now starting to find its breakthrough in the final third, with all signs pointing toward a side growing in confidence at the right time.

Kian Proctor: Kian is in his first year playing for Vancouver FC and is coming off a very successful collegiate career with SFU where he won multiple honours and was an instrumental player for the Red Leafs. Proctor's 6 '3 frame makes him a very serious threat as a forward with a natural goal-scoring ability and always looking to advance the play.

Lys Mousset: Lys is a talented forward with a lot of experience having played in the English Premier League with AFC Bournemouth and Sheffield United. Mousset played his first minutes in last week's match against Pacific FC, and although he didn't play for long, he immediately showed the quality he is capable of on and off the ball and showed what kind of a difference he can truly make.

Emrick Fotsing: Emrick was a crucial piece for VFC's victory last week as he was everywhere in the midfield. Defensively and offensively he was able to dictate the play of the game and control the pace in transition and finding the right passes to spring the play into the attack.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.