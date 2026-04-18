Match Day Information: VFC at ITO - Apr 19

Published on April 17, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Toronto, ON - Vancouver FC return to action in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) on Sunday, April 19 at York Lions Stadium, taking on Inter Toronto FC. Sunday's match marks the club's first away match in the 2026 Canadian Premier League season, as Vancouver FC looks to secure their first win of the season.

MATCH STORY: LOOKING TO MAKE A STATEMENT

Head coach Martin Nash's Vancouver FC heads to Toronto as they look to pick up their first three points of the 2026 season against Inter Toronto FC. After two narrow results against Halifax Wanderers and Forge FC, the Eagles are highly motivated to capture a win on the road and look to build a streak of momentum for the team to grow off of. Now with a refreshed and hungry roster bolstered by that high-level experience, Vancouver FC is ready to deliver away from home, look to make a statement, and take the first step toward a historic first-ever playoff berth.

KEY PLAYERS:

With many new faces in the squad, Nash has created a young, hungry, and highly competitive environment where every spot must be earned. The focus this season is clear: bring in hungry players driven to push standards and raise the ceiling of the group. Combined with a strong returning core, the squad now reflects a collective mindset built on ambition and accountability.

Damiano Pecile: The Canadian defensive midfielder is a proven talent who is versatile in the midfield, able to defend in the middle of the pitch while also being able to generate offense with his great passing ability and attacking prowess.

Paris Gee: The fullback is a CPL veteran with more than 5 seasons played in the league, entering his third season with Vancouver FC. His presence and positioning on the field help VFC advance the ball smoothly on the touchline, and is never shy to join the attack.

Theirno Bah: A talented player able to play in the defense or on the wing with lots of pace and playmaking ability, the 21 year old was a key player last year with 12 goal contributions across all competitions.







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 17, 2026

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