Match Day Information: VFC vs. FOR - Apr 12

Published on April 10, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - The Eagles return home after a hard-fought defeat in last week's season opener against Halifax Wanderers FC, where they were unable to convert their chances and were undone by a stunning free kick that sealed the result.

After missing the chance to grab points against a direct playoff rival, Vancouver FC returns home for an even bigger test. The objective remains the same: turn strong performances into results and start stacking crucial points early, now with home advantage on their side.

Standing in the way is Forge FC, the most decorated CPL Shield winner and reigning champion, coming in with momentum after defeating the North Star Cup holders last week.

The Eagles head into Sunday with a 2W-3D-7L record. While the Hamilton side holds the historical edge, Vancouver has proven it can compete and take points in what remains one of the toughest matchups in the league.

With just one home win against Forge to date, head coach Martin Nash sees this as a chance to build on last week's performance and start turning progress into points, the kind that could define the playoff race later in the season.







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 10, 2026

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