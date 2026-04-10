Canada Soccer and Michelob ULTRA Bring Fans Closer to the Pitch Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026©

Published on April 10, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release







Halifax, NS - Canada Soccer and Canadian Soccer Media & Entertainment (CSME), today announced a new partnership with Michelob ULTRA Canada becoming the Official Beer Sponsor of Canada Soccer as momentum builds toward the FIFA World Cup 2026© on home soil.

The partnership brings together one of Canada's biggest beer brands with Canada's fastest-growing sport, creating new opportunities to engage Canadian soccer fans from coast to coast.

"As Canada prepares to welcome the world in 2026, we're proud to support our national team and a sport that connects communities nationwide," said Natalie Lucas, Senior Director of Above Core & Premium Brands, Labatt Breweries of Canada. "Beer naturally goes with the football watching experience, and as a superior light beer worth playing for, Michelob Ultra is excited to celebrate both the competitive spirit of the game and the superior moments fans create together."

Through the partnership, Michelob ULTRA and Michelob ULTRA Zero will feature prominently across marquee Canada Soccer programming surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026© - including as the title sponsor of Michelob ULTRA Canada Soccer House Halifax and at the previously-announced Canada Soccer House locations in Toronto and Vancouver - with on-site fan engagements designed to bring supporters closer to the action as part of its Superior Access platform. Through special-edition packaging, promotions, giveaways and branded experiences, Michelob ULTRA will play a visible role in celebrating the tournament alongside Canadian soccer fans.

"As the excitement around the game continues to build across the country ahead of the FIFA World Cup on home soil, partnerships like this help us create new ways for fans to connect with Canada Soccer and our National Teams," said Erin Crowe, Chief Operating Officer, Canada Soccer. "Michelob ULTRA has a strong global presence in the sport, and together we look forward to delivering memorable fan experiences that celebrate the passion of Canadian supporters and bring them closer to the game."

Together, Canada Soccer, CSME and Michelob ULTRA will celebrate the passion of Canadian supporters as excitement around the game continues to build nationwide ahead of soccer's biggest global moment.

"As Canada steps into a defining moment for the sport, this partnership is about creating premium, culturally relevant experiences that resonate with fans and partners across the country," said Michael Beckerman, Chief Commercial Officer, Canadian Soccer Media & Entertainment. "Michelob ULTRA brings both global credibility and a strong alignment with the fan experience, and together we're supporting platforms like Canada Soccer House that connect brands, supporters, and the game in a powerful and authentic way."

The Michelob ULTRA Canada Soccer House Halifax will be the official home of Canada Soccer fans in Atlantic Canada during the 2026 FIFA World Cup©. Operated by the Halifax Wanderers, Canada Soccer House Halifax will run from June 17 to 29 as a high-energy fan hub supporting the Men's National Team, encouraging coast-to-coast support as the squad competes on home soil at the world's biggest sporting event this summer.

"Over the past eight years Halifax has demonstrated that we are home to some of Canada's most passionate football supporters and we are thrilled to extend our existing partnerships with Canada Soccer and Labatt to bring this experience to our vibrant downtown," said Derek Martin, Founder and President, Halifax Wanderers. "We will transplant the energy and atmosphere from the Wanderers Grounds to the Michelob ULTRA Canada Soccer House and make sure our Men's National Team can feel the support from across this great country."







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 10, 2026

Canada Soccer and Michelob ULTRA Bring Fans Closer to the Pitch Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026© - HFX Wanderers FC

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