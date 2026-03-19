Wanderers Sign Dalhousie Goalkeeper Sinclair Astridge

Published on March 19, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release







Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers have signed Canadian U21 goalkeeper Sinclair Astridge to a contract for the 2026 Canadian Premier League season with club options for 2027 and 2028.

Astridge, 20, joins the Wanderers from Halifax-based Dalhousie University, backstopping the Tigers to an AUS Championship in 2025. He's earned back-to-back AUS First-Team All-Star selections in 2024 & 2025 and led all goalkeepers in save percentage in 2024. He signed a CPL - U SPORTS contract with Halifax in the 2025 CPL season.

"Sinclair has earned his opportunity and is a success story for our club, as he's developed under our goalkeeper coach, Jan-Michael Williams, from a U21 player to the first team," Wanderers head coach and general manager Vanni Sartini said. "He has the stature to command his box and has good mobility; now he will look to add more experience under the guidance of Jan and the mentorship of Marco (Carducci)."

From Victoria, BC, Astridge played for the Vancouver Island Wave in the BC Soccer Premier League before committing to Dalhousie ahead of the 2023 AUS season. He's started the majority of the Tigers' matches over the past three seasons, registering nine shutouts. Over the past two summers, Astridge has been a member of the Wanderers U21 team, developing under the guidance of head of goalkeeping, Jan-Michael Williams.

"I'm super excited, it's a proud moment for my family and me," Astridge said. "I want to show what I can do and help the team win. Working with Jan-Michael has been key to my progress these past two seasons. He brings unlimited energy and experience that I'm always looking to learn from. I want to say to my Dalhousie teammates and coaches how fortunate I feel to have played with them, as that experience has shaped me into the player and person I am today."

Astridge is the second player from Dalhousie University to sign a first-team contract with the Wanderers, following Aiden Rushenas, who played three seasons in Halifax from 2023-2025.







Canadian Premier League Stories from March 19, 2026

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