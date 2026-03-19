Cavalry FC and Calgary Minor Soccer Association Launch 2026 Soccer in Schools Program

Published on March 19, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL), alongside the Calgary Minor Soccer Association (CMSA) today announced the launch of the 2026 Soccer in Schools Program.

The initiative will see Cavalry and CMSA collaborate in bringing soccer to youth across Calgary as part of the Alberta Physical Education & Wellness Curriculum. The program will visit 29 schools across the city until the end of the school year, reaching over 15,000 students. Delivered by trained coaches from local CMSA clubs, with appearances Cavalry players and staff, the program supports the Alberta Physical Education & Wellness Curriculum by developing movement skills, teamwork, and social-emotional growth.

"Soccer in Schools is about impact and legacy in our community," said Mason Trafford, Commercial Director, Cavalry FC. "Through our partnership with CMSA and the support of the Spruce Meadows Leg Up Foundation, we have the opportunity to connect directly with thousands of young students across Calgary in a meaningful way. This program is not just about introducing soccer - it's about fostering confidence, resilience, and a lifelong love of the game. As we look ahead to a historic year for the sport in Canada, we're proud to play a role in inspiring the next generation from the classroom to the pitch. I believe this program will become one of the most robust and impactful school-based soccer programs in the country. We're proud to work alongside CMSA to bring soccer to so many kids in Calgary - a city with a vibrant and growing soccer culture."

"The Leg Up Foundation is proud to support the Soccer in Schools initiative alongside CMSA and Cavalry FC," said Terry French, Chairman of the Board, Leg Up Foundation. "It represents exactly the kind of impact we strive to create by opening doors for kids to be active, build confidence, and feel a sense of belonging through sport. By bringing soccer directly into schools, we're ensuring more young people have the opportunity to discover the joy of the game, learn valuable life skills, and be part of a positive community."

"Continuing to scale and build the CMSA Soccer in Schools program in a historic year for soccer in Canada is vital, and we are delighted to continue providing high-quality, barrier-free soccer opportunities for students," said Jordan Stewart, Technical Manager, CMSA. "These free residencies will continue to reinforce that Canada is a soccer country, and Calgary is a soccer city."







Canadian Premier League Stories from March 19, 2026

Cavalry FC and Calgary Minor Soccer Association Launch 2026 Soccer in Schools Program - Cavalry FC

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