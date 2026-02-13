Cavalry FC Appoints Stewart Kerr as Head of Goalkeeping

Published on February 13, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the appointment of seasoned goalkeeper and coach Stewart Kerr as Head of Goalkeeping.

Kerr, 51, arrives at the club with significant experience as both a coach and former player. His playing career began with Celtic FC, where he made 75 appearances before hanging up his boots.

Kerr began coaching in 2008 when he was appointed as goalkeeper coach for Scottish First Division club Airdrie United. A year later, he joined Scottish Premier League side Motherwell where he spent two seasons.

In 2011, Kerr joined Toronto FC and remained with the club until 2014. In 2015, he was named the first team goalkeeper coach at Orlando City before being appointed as the club's Director of Goalkeeping. He spent two seasons in Orlando before joining Vancouver Whitecaps FC as the club's Head of Goalkeeping and first team goalkeeper coach.

During his time with the Whitecaps, Kerr was a key part of the club's run to the MLS Western Conference semi-final and 2017 Concacaf Champions Cup semi-final. In 2019, Kerr departed his role at the Whitecaps and joined Minnesota United shortly after, where he was the club's Head of Goalkeeping and first team goalkeeping coach.

"Stewart brings a wealth of experience to our club, not only through his goalkeeper coaching, but also from his broader coaching and playing background in established leagues," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach & General Manager, Cavalry FC. "He understands the North American landscape and has worked with some outstanding goalkeepers throughout his career. Beyond his expertise, Stewart brings a big personality that will be a real asset to our coaching staff."

Kerr joins Cavalry FC as the club's Head of Goalkeeping and will act as the goalkeeper coach for both the first team and Cavalry FC Academy/Cavalry FC II.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be joining Cavalry and becoming part of such a successful and ambitious club," said Kerr. "The culture and standards Tommy and the staff have built was a huge aspect for me, as well as Canada is a country I consider home, so I'm very passionate about giving back to the game here. I'm looking forward to working with the goalkeepers here at the club and contributing to the continued growth of Cavalry and Canadian soccer."

Cavalry FC kicks off the 2026 CPL Regular Season away to Pacific FC on Sunday, April 5 at 4 p.m. MT. The Cavs will host its 2026 home opener on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows on Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m. MT. For more information and tickets, visit cavalryfc.ca/tickets.







Canadian Premier League Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.