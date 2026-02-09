Cavalry FC Sign Forward Nathaniel Edwards to Multi-Year Deal

Published on February 9, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of forward Nathaniel Edwards through 2027 with an option for 2028.

Edwards, 23, arrives at the club after a stint with MLS side Toronto FC and MLS Next Pro side Toronto FC II. He joined Toronto FC II in February 2024 and made 49 appearances, netting five goals and recording six assists in MLS Next Pro. In May 2024, he signed an MLS contract with Toronto FC and developed with the first team.

"We've spent a long time tracking Nathaniel and he's a player we're very excited about," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach & General Manager, Cavalry FC. "He has outstanding technique, versatility to play on either side, and exceptional athleticism. Just as important, he's humble, hungry, and brings a fantastic personality that will be a huge plus for our locker room. I have no doubt that our fans are going to love the energy, commitment, and quality he brings every time he steps onto the pitch."

Born in Brampton, Ont., Edwards developed as a player in his hometown before playing collegiate soccer with Purdue University Fort Wayne in 2020. He made 40 appearances for the Mastodon's and was named to the Horizon League Academic Honor Roll in 2021 and 2022. In 2023, Edwards transferred to Syracuse University and made 21 appearances for the Orange and earned Academic All-District Honors and was named to the ACC All-Academic Team.

Following his collegiate career, he signed with Ontario Premier League (formerly League1 Ontario) club Vaughan Azzurri SC and made five appearances before joining MLS Next Pro.

"Joining Cavalry means a lot to me," said Edwards. "It's a club with strong values, high standards, and a winning culture. I'm grateful for the opportunity and can't wait to give my everything for the badge."

Cavalry FC kicks off the 2026 CPL Regular Season away to Pacific FC on Sunday, April 5 at 4 p.m. MT. The Cavs will host its 2026 home opener on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows on Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m. MT. For more information and tickets, visit cavalryfc.ca/tickets.







