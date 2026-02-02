Cavalry FC Announces 2026 Canadian Premier League Schedule, Presented by WestJet

Published on February 2, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced its 28-game schedule for the 2026 CPL Regular Season, presented by WestJet, marking the club's eighth season in the league.

Cavalry will once again look to lift the CPL Shield, aiming to capture the silverware for the second time in club history after first doing so in 2023. The 2026 CPL Regular Season Winners and CPL Champions will each earn an automatic berth in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The balanced Regular Season schedule will see Cavalry meet all seven of its opponents twice at home and twice on the road, for 14 home matches and 14 away matches. Full schedule details are now available at cavalryfc.canpl.ca/schedule.

In addition to league play, Cavalry FC is set to face Pacific FC in the 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship Preliminary Round, with the match scheduled to be played between May 5 and May 10.

Home Schedule Highlights

Cavalry's home opener will be played on Sunday, April 12 against Atlético Ottawa at 2 p.m. MT on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows. The matchup marks the first meeting between the two sides since the 2025 CPL Final.

Eight of Cavalry's 14 home matches in 2026 will be played on Saturdays, with four on Sundays and two on Fridays. Weekend matches will kick off between 2 p.m. MT and 5 p.m. MT, while the club's two Friday night fixtures - which booked the home schedule - are set for July 31 and Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. MT.

The club will host home matches in consecutive matchweeks seven times over the course of the season.

Notes on the Road

Cavalry will begin its 2026 season on the road. The club will visit Pacific FC at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., on Sunday, April 5, with kickoff set for 4 p.m. MT.

The Cavs will play back-to-back road matches on three occasions during the season. The club's lone midweek road fixture comes on Wednesday, June 10, when Cavalry visits Inter Toronto, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. MT.

Cavalry's 2026 regular season home schedule, presented by WestJet, is as follows:

DATE KICKOFF (MT) OPPONENT

Sunday, Apr. 12 2 p.m. (OneSoccer) Atlético Ottawa

Saturday, Apr. 25 3 p.m. (OneSoccer) Inter Toronto

Sunday, May 24 3 p.m. (OneSoccer) Pacific FC

Saturday, June 6 5 p.m. (OneSoccer) Halifax Wanderers FC

Sunday, June 28 5 p.m. (OneSoccer) FC Supra

Saturday, July 18 1 p.m. (OneSoccer) Halifax Wanderers FC

Friday, July 31 7 p.m. (OneSoccer) Inter Toronto

Saturday, Aug. 15 3 p.m. (OneSoccer) Forge FC

Saturday, Aug. 22 2:30 p.m. (OneSoccer) Atlético Ottawa

Saturday, Aug. 29 3 p.m. (OneSoccer) Vancouver FC

Saturday, Sept. 19 3 p.m. (OneSoccer) Forge FC

Friday, Sept. 25 7 p.m. (OneSoccer) FC Supra

Saturday, Oct. 17 2 p.m. (OneSoccer) Pacific FC

Sunday, Oct. 25 2 p.m. (OneSoccer) Vancouver FC

All CPL matches will be available live on OneSoccer, the dedicated home of Canadian soccer, with additional broadcast details to be announced at a later date. Match dates and times are subject to change.

The complete 2026 CPL regular season schedule can be viewed at schedule.cplsoccer.com.







Canadian Premier League Stories from February 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.