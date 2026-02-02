Atlético Ottawa's 2026 Canadian Premier League Schedule Unveiled

Published on February 2, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today unveiled the club's Regular Season schedule presented by WestJet, featuring a 28-match campaign.

The battle to lift the CPL Shield as Regular Season Winners will begin on Saturday, April 4 and run through "The Outcome" on Sunday, Oct. 25, when all eight CPL teams will once again be in action on the final day of the Regular Season. From there, it's the CPL Playoffs and final stretch of the rise to the North Star Cup, with the CPL Champions to be crowned the weekend of Nov. 21 to 22 at the CPL Final.

Over the course of the season, Atlético Ottawa will play 14 home matches and 14 away matches, meeting each CPL opponent four times with an even two-home, two-away split.

The defending 2025 CPL Champions will open the season on a three-game road-trip, beginning Saturday, April 4, against Forge FC in Hamilton, Ont. (KO 4PM ET Live on OneSoccer), before travelling to both Cavalry FC and FC Supra du Québec for their respective home openers on Sunday, April 12 and Sunday, April 19.

Atleti return to TD Place for their 2026 Home Opener on Sunday, April 26 (KO 1PM ET, Live on OneSoccer) where they will take on Vancouver FC. During the 2025 campaign, Ottawa went undefeated at TD Place throughout the entirety of the Regular Season and CPL Playoffs, posting a record of nine wins and five draws.

In addition to league play, Atlético Ottawa is set to face Toronto FC in the 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship Preliminary Round, with the match scheduled to be played between May 5 and May 10.

Atlético Ottawa's full 2026 CPL Regular Season schedule, presented by WestJet, can be found above. All matches will be broadcast on OneSoccer, the dedicated home of Canadian soccer. Ticketing information for single-match tickets will be announced in due course.







Canadian Premier League Stories from February 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.