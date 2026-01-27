Atlético Ottawa Concacaf Roster Information

Atlético Ottawa left-back Brett Levis

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today confirmed its submitted competition roster for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. Atlético's current competition roster consists of fifteen (15) outfield players and three (3) goalkeepers meeting the 18-player minimum required by Concacaf.

Additional players may be added to the competition roster up to 44 hours before each match given that the maximum number of players does not exceed thirty-five (35). Clubs must select 18 to 23 players from their 35-player list to complete their final match rosters 44 hours prior to each match.

To be eligible to play in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, all players must be registered with their club and the appropriate Federation, and must be eligible to play in any league match for the current playing season per the FIFA transfer deadlines in each country.

Ottawa begin their Concacaf Champions Cup campaign against Major League Soccer (MLS) side Nashville SC in a direct elimination two-legged tie. Atleti's home match takes place Tuesday, February 17th in Hamilton, with the second leg being played Tuesday, February 24th in Nashville. The winner over the two matches will advance to face Major League Soccer side Inter Miami CF.

Atleti Announce Brett Levis Departure

As part of the roster announcement the club have also confirmed the departure of veteran left-back Brett Levis who leaves Atleti after recently announcing his retirement.

Levis, 32, made 12 appearances for Atlético across all competitions in 2025 as Ottawa was crowned Canadian Premier League (CPL) Champions.

Atlético extends its gratitude to Levis for his commitment and professionalism during the title-winning campaign, and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Atleti sign Goalkeeper Roberto Paguaga-Frankovich to short-term replacement contract

Atlético have also confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Roberto Paguaga-Frankovich to a short-term replacement contract which is valid only through the club's round one match-up against Nashville SC. Paguaga-Frankovich is a 22 year old goalkeeper who currently plays in Ontario University Athletics (OUA) for Carleton University.

Atlético Ottawa's current Concacaf competition roster can be found below.

2026 Atlético Ottawa Concacaf Roster as of January 27, 2026:

Goalkeepers: Tristan Crampton (CAN), Garissone Innocent (HTI), Roberto Paguaga-Frankovich (CAN)

Defenders: Loïc Cloutier (CAN), Tyr Duhaney-Walker (CAN), Sergei Kozlovskiy (CAN), Noah Abatneh (CAN),

Marko Stojadinovic (CAN), Roni Mbomio (EQG)

Midfielders: Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Jean-Aniel Assi (CAN), Juan 'Coque' Castro (MEX), Manuel Aparicio (CAN),

Ballou Tabla (CAN), Tim Arnaud (CAN)

Forwards: Ralph Khoury (CAN), Richie Ennin (CAN), Joaquim Coulanges (CAN)

