Atlético Ottawa Sign CF Montréal Academy Product Tim Arnaud

Published on January 12, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today confirmed the signing of French midfielder Tim Arnaud on a three-year contract through 2028, with an option to extend through 2029.

Arnaud, 18, is a French-Canadian dual national midfielder and has been developing in the CF Montréal Academy for the past two seasons, and more recently played for the CF Montréal U18 squad.

"Tim is a player that we are really excited about and someone who we feel can be an important piece of our system in the coming years," said JD Ulanowski, General Manager, Atlético Ottawa. "Last season, Sergei Kozlovskiy and Joaquim Coulanges both arrived from the CF Montréal academy and were able to take massive developmental strides. We hope that Tim can follow a similar path, and we will provide him with the tools and opportunities needed to compete at the professional level."

"I'm very excited to join the defending Canadian Premier League Champions, Atlético Ottawa," said Arnaud. "Atlético is one of the best teams in Canada, with an exciting style of play, a passionate fanbase and a track record of providing opportunities to young players who have earned their chance. I know we can accomplish great things this season, and I can't wait to take to the pitch at TD Place.

Arnaud is a versatile, right-footed, ambidextrous midfielder capable of playing as a holding midfielder, box-to-box midfielder and on the flanks.

Atlético Ottawa's 2026 roster currently has 16 players officially announced ahead of Round One of the CONCACAF Champions Cup in February. Click here to read more.

Atlético Ottawa Roster as of January 12, 2026:

Goalkeepers: Tristan Crampton (CAN)

Defenders: Loïc Cloutier (CAN), Joaquim Coulanges (CAN), Brett Levis (CAN), Sergei Kozlovskiy (CAN), Noah Abatneh (CAN), Tyr Duhaney-Walker (CAN)

Midfielders: Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Jean-Aniel Assi (CAN), Juan 'Coque' Castro (MEX), Marko Stojadinovic (CAN), Manuel Aparicio (CAN), Tim Arnaud (CAN)

Forwards: Ralph Khoury (CAN), Richie Ennin (CAN), Ballou Tabla (CAN)

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa have picked Carleton University's Joseph Daher and Brock University's Gabriel Tardiff in the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season, looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2026 CPL season.

