Wanderers Announce Full Coaching Staff for 2026 Season

Published on January 12, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers announced the club's technical staff for the upcoming Canadian Premier League season on Monday. Two new assistant coaches have joined the staff and will work alongside new head coach and general manager, Vanni Sartini.

Daryl Fordyce joins the club as assistant coach after three seasons as an assistant at Valour FC from 2023-2025. Fordyce, who played nearly 500 professional matches, will bring his experience as both a player and a coach in the CPL to the Wanderers staff. In his previous role, Fordyce also served as coordinator of youth development, led the club's individual development programming, and oversaw Valour's set-piece strategy.

The Wanderers are also excited to welcome back Jed Davies, who returns as assistant coach and head of youth development, a role he held from 2023 to 2024. Davies spent the 2025 season as the head coach of the University of Prince Edward Island Men's and Women's teams. Along with his first team duties, Davies will oversee the Wanderers' Development Program, including Wanderers U21 and Wanderers U18.

"I'm really excited to get started with this incredible staff that brings both a knowledge of the CPL and a lot of great qualities that complement each other," Wanderers head coach and general manager Vanni Sartini said. "Jed's capacity as both a coach and a developer of young talent is incredible, and Daryl was a great player in the league who has transitioned well as a coach with a real talent for implementing set pieces."

Jan-Michael Williams returns for his seventh season on Halifax's coaching staff and eighth season with the Wanderers, having played for the club in 2019. The former Trinidad and Tobago international enters 2026 as the Wanderers Head of goalkeeping, leading the development of 'keepers on the first team, U21 team and U18 team.

Nick Edwards returns for his second season as the Wanderers' head of performance. Edwards has an extensive background in sports science and strength and conditioning. He joined the Wanderers after serving as the Lead Academy Physical Development Coach for Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League. Edwards manages all aspects of player fitness, conditioning, nutrition and mental performance at the club.

Also returning for his second season at the club is Alex Sheppard, as head of analysis. From Cape Breton, Sheppard's scope will cover first-team performance, opposition and recruitment analysis, and assisting with the Wanderers Development Program.

"Jan is a club staple as a coach and has done a lot of amazing work to help build the Wanderers on and off the pitch, and as head of goalkeeping, will have a massive impact on developing both current and future keepers in our team," Sartini said. "Nick has vast experience in player performance, embodies the qualities of the modern game and is a massive asset both on and off the field. Alex is an emerging local coach, and you need people with his expertise in today's game to help make informed decisions using video analysis."

As part of the new structure, Matt Fegan is now the club's Vice President, Football Operations, working closely with Sartini to oversee the off-field support for the first team and to guide the club's continued efforts to grow its player pathways through the Wanderers Development Program.

The Wanderers would like to thank Giovanni Petraglia, Jessie Burgins and Oliver Hewish for their contributions to the club's technical staff during the 2025 season as they continue to pursue other coaching and executive opportunities.

2026 Halifax Wanderers Coaching Staff

Head Coach & General Manager: Vanni Sartini

Assistant Coach: Daryl Fordyce

Assistant Coach & Head of Youth Development: Jed Davies

Assistant Coach & Head of Goalkeeping: Jan-Michael Williams

Head of Performance: Nick Edwards

Head of Analysis: Alex Sheppard







