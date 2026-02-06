Wanderers Kick off Training Camp, Presented by WestJet on February 9 in Halifax

Published on February 6, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release







Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers will begin their 2026 training camp, presented by WestJet, on Monday, February 9 in Halifax. This year's pre-season will also include a 12-day trip to Spain and five pre-season matches against Canadian and international opposition.

Media are invited to attend the club's opening day of training camp on Monday, February 9, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the BMO Soccer Centre (210 Thomas Raddall Dr). Head coach and general manager Vanni Sartini and requested players are available for interview after the session. Requests can be sent to media@hfxwanderersfc.ca.

Players reported to Halifax on Feb. 1. Training sessions will be closed to the public. The Wanderers will play friendlies against Atlantic University Sports (AUS) sides StFX and Dalhousie on March 6 and March 13. The match on March 13 will be free for Wanderers Season Seat Members to attend; however, tickets are limited due to the capacity of the venue.

On March 15, the squad will depart for Spain, where the club will hold a nearly two-week camp at the Marbella Football Center, a complex of elite training centres specializing in preparing professional clubs and national football federations at the highest level. Located in Marbella, Alicante (Spain), it has established itself as one of the world's leading centres for pre-season training, training camps and friendly matches. This facility hosts clubs from numerous top divisions worldwide, including the English Premier League and Spain's LaLiga. During their stay, the Wanderers will play friendly matches against other clubs that are training at the complex.

The Wanderers return to Halifax on March 26, where they prepare to travel to Vancouver for the club's season-opening match on April 3 against Vancouver FC. On March 29, the club will host a Fan Fest on the field at the BMO Soccer Centre from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The full training camp roster will be announced on Monday, February 9.

Key dates:

February 1 - Players report for medicals and workouts

February 9 - First full team session

March 6 - Match vs. StFX (Closed Door)

March 13 - Match vs. Dalhousie

March 15 - Team departs for Marbella, Spain

March 26 - Team returns to Halifax, NS

March 29 - Fan Fest in Halifax







