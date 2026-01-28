Wanderers Sign Canadian Defender Marcus Godinho

Defender Marcus Godinho with the Vancouver Whitecaps

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers have signed Canadian defender Marcus Godinho to a contract through the 2026 Canadian Premier League Season with club options for 2027 and 2028.

Godinho, 28, joins the Wanderers after playing for top division clubs in Scotland, Poland and Sweden, along with two seasons in MLS with the Vancouver Whitecaps. A fullback that can play on either the left or right side of the pitch, Godinho was a member of Vancouver's Canadian Championship-winning squad in 2022, alongside current Wanderers head coach and general manager Vanni Sartini.

"Marcus is a great person in addition to being a talented player who will lead by example through his incredible work ethic and experience playing in several quality leagues," Wanderers head coach and general manager Vanni Sartini said. "He has a great tactical awareness and can play up and down both sides of the pitch to help up in both the attacking and defending phases. He will be an important player and leader on and off the pitch this season."

From Toronto, Ontario, Godinho signed with the Toronto FC Academy as a teenager. After parts of five seasons with TFC and playing in the USL Championship with Toronto FC II, Godinho joined Scottish Premier League side Heart of Midlothian in 2016. He made 20 appearances for the Edinburgh-based side, scoring once.

In 2019, Godinho signed with German side FSV Zwickau, where he was the club's first-choice at right-back, making 31 appearances and contributing four assists. He then signed with the Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS midway through the 2021 season. Godinho made 30 appearances for Vancouver and featured in the squad that defeated Toronto FC in the final of the 2022 Canadian Championship, capturing the first of the Whitecaps' four straight Voyageurs Cup titles.

Godinho has also represented Canada at every level, including five appearances for the senior Men's National Team. He made his international debut in 2019 against New Zealand and represented Canada at the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

"I'm thrilled to be signing with the Wanderers and coming to Halifax," Godinho said. "I've followed the CPL over the years, and the Wanderers supporters always stand out and everyone you speak to talks about how incredible the community is around the team in Halifax. Bringing Vanni in was a clear statement that the club wants to win trophies, and I want to be a part of creating history for the fans.

I'm over the moon to be playing under Vanni again. I've played for some great clubs and had strong seasons, but the year we won a trophy together really stands out. He plays a system that brings out the best in me, and I hope to recreate that feeling this season."

Following the 2022 season, Godinho joined Korona Kielce in Poland's top division, where he made 49 appearances before departing the club in 2025, signing with Degerfors IF in Sweden's top flight. He adds his experience to a Wanderers backline that includes returning players Jefferson Alphonse, Thomas Meilleur-Giguere and Kareem Sow.

"The fans can expect a player who will fight for every ball and get up and down the field all match. I'm really looking forward to meeting everyone at the club and getting started on the pitch."

Player Bio:

Position: Defender

Height: 5'10"

Birthdate: June 28, 1997

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

Nationality: Canada

Last Club: Degerfors IF (Sweden)

Pronunciation: MAR-kuss goh-DEEN-oh

