Wanderers Sign U21 Canadian Midfielder Lucas Olguin

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers have signed Canadian midfielder Lucas Olguin to a contract through the 2026 Canadian Premier League season with club options for 2027 and 2028.

From Toronto, Ontario, Olguin spent the past three seasons with Toronto FC II in MLS Next Pro, making 74 appearances and tallying six assists. He originally joined the TFC Academy in 2015 and represented the club across all age groups before signing his first professional contract in 2024.

"What impressed us about Lucas is that he has a great engine, aggression and mobility to go along with his technical quality on the ball," Wanderers head coach and general manager Vanni Sartini said. "He can dictate the tempo in midfield, and what also stood out to me is that he is always engaged, focused at all times in the match, whether his team has the ball or if they are defending."

Olguin has been consistently in the Toronto FC II starting eleven since making his debut for the club as an 18-year-old. A dynamic midfielder with incredible work rate, stamina and dribbling ability, Olguin is able to influence the game on both sides of the ball, adding versatility to the Wanderers midfield. Just 20 years old, he already has nearly 5,000 minutes of professional experience.

"The Wanderers came to me with a belief in their system and in my ability, and I'm super excited and grateful to be going to Halifax for the next step in my career," Olguin said. "The fans can expect someone who is competitive and wants to win at all costs. I love to play beautiful football with my teammates and will give my all for the club and its fans."

With his signing, Olguin is the Wanderers' second U21 Canadian player under contract so far in 2026, joining returning striker Tavio Ciccarelli. He adds to a midfield group that features veteran Wanderers Lorenzo Callegari, Andre Rampersad and returning midfielder Isaiah Johnston.

Player Bio:

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'7"

Birthdate: Sept. 26, 2005

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

Nationality: Canada/Argentina/Cuba

Last Club: Toronto FC II (MLS NEXT Pro)

Pronunciation: LU-kas ol-GEEN







