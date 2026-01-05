Wanderers exercise contract options for Kareem Sow and Jefferson Alphonse as part of end-of-year roster moves

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers exercised 2026 contract options for defenders Jefferson Alphonse and Kareem Sow, as part of the club's end-of-year roster moves.

Alphonse, 22, closed out his second season as a Wanderer with a strong finish, starting in each of the club's final 12 matches in 2025. The central defender from Anjou, Quebec has made 32 career appearances for Halifax since signing from CS Saint-Laurent in Ligue1 Quebec.

Sow, 25, made 27 appearances during the 2025 season, the most in a single season so far in his career. Able to play as either a centre-back or a left-back, Sow has been a member of the Wanderers since the 2021 CPL season.

Meanwhile, the Wanderers have declined contract options for goalkeeper Rayane Yesli, defenders Julian Dunn and Nassim Mekideche, midfielders Luka Juričić and Camilo Vasconcelos, and forward Reshaun Walkes.

Contracts for goalkeeper Aiden Rushenas, defender Wesley Timoteo, and midfielders Vitor Dias, Jérémy Gagnon-Laparé, and Sean Rea expired at the end of 2025. Gagnon-Laparé (78) and Timoteo (77) depart the club having made the fourth and fifth-most appearances of any player.

On November 28, the Wanderers selected defender Harvey Hughes from Cape Breton University with the sixth overall pick (first round) and forward Kautchy Andji-Yapi from Université de Moncton with the 13th overall pick (second round) at the CPL - U SPORTS Draft presented by Degree. Both players will be invited to the Wanderers' 2026 training camp.

Halifax has already announced the first new arrival for 2026, with experienced goalkeeper Marco Carducci signing a two-year contract with the club. The Wanderers will announce the next new player signing for the 2026 season on Wednesday, January 14.

Current Halifax Wanderers Roster

Goalkeepers: Marco Carducci

Defenders: Jefferson Alphonse, Thomas Meilleur-Giguère, Kareem Sow

Midfielders: Lorenzo Callegari, Isaiah Johnston, Andre Rampersad

Forwards: Jason Bahamboula, Yohan Baï, Tavio Ciccarelli, Tiago Coimbra, Ryan Telfer







