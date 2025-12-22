Wanderers Sign Two-Time CPL Golden Glove Winner Marco Carducci

Published on December 22, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release







Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers have signed Canadian goalkeeper Marco Carducci to a two-year contract through the 2027 Canadian Premier League season.

Carducci, 29, makes the move to Halifax after a storied career at fellow CPL side Cavalry FC, where he established himself as a top keeper in the league's history. Over seven seasons with the Alberta-based club, he made 193 appearances, winning the league's best goalkeeper award (Golden Glove) twice. In 2024, he led Cavalry to its first-ever North Star Cup title.

"Getting to experience for the last seven years how ingrained the Wanderers are in their community, I'm looking forward to being a part of the club's culture both on and off the field while pushing myself as a player to continue growing," Carducci said. "I have a lot of respect for Vanni (Sartini) and appreciate both him and the club's excitement about bringing me to Halifax. It's a bit of a full-circle moment, as he was interested in bringing me into Vancouver when he was the head coach at the Whitecaps."

From Calgary, Alberta, Carducci's career began with the Vancouver Whitecaps, signing a first-team contract in 2014 and making his debut for the club in the Canadian Championship later that season. After parts of six seasons in Vancouver, Carducci signed with USL Championship side Rio Grande Valley FC in 2017, making six appearances for the club.

In 2019, Carducci joined Cavalry FC for the CPL's inaugural season and backstopped the club to a first-place finish in both the Spring and Fall seasons. Over that stretch, Cavalry gave up the fewest goals in the league, and Carducci was named the league's Goalkeeper of the Year. That season, Carducci became the first CPL player to receive a call-up to Canada's Men's National Team, earning a selection for two CONCACAF Nations League Matches against Cuba.

Carducci captured a second Golden Glove Award in 2022. He was named team captain in 2023, a season in which Cavalry captured the CPL Shield with a first-place finish and had the lowest goals against in the league. In 2024, he led Cavalry to its first North Star Cup with a solid performance in the CPL Final against Forge FC. Carducci made a massive save in the first half to keep Cavalry ahead, and his strong distribution launched the counterattack that led to the eventual championship-winning goal in a 2-1 victory. Over his CPL career, Carducci holds the record for most clean-sheets (54) and has made the third-most appearances of any player in league history (176).

"Marco is a fantastic goalkeeper who immediately adds leadership and championship-winning experience to our roster," Wanderers head coach and general manager Vanni Sartini said. "His consistency and ability to read the game are top-level and bring confidence to his defenders. His quality has always stood out to me, and we're thrilled to welcome him to our team in Halifax."

Ahead of the CPL's launch, Carducci played in the USL PDL for his hometown club, Calgary Foothills, in 2018. Carducci was incredible between the posts for Calgary, allowing only five goals in 13 appearances as the Foothills were crowned PDL champions. Individually, Carducci was named the league's top goalkeeper and selected to the PDL All-League team. He has also played for Canada's U-17, U-20 and U-23 national teams.

"Calgary is my hometown, and it was special to win there and see what it meant to the community," Carducci said. "What excites me about going to Halifax is the club's ambition to bring that first trophy to its fans, knowing how much they support the club and the atmosphere they create at the stadium.

"It will be nice to not dread the 45 minutes in front of The Kitchen."







Canadian Premier League Stories from December 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.