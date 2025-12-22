Forge FC Re-Sign Forward Nana Ampomah to Multi-Year Agreement

Published on December 22, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, ONT. - Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) announced Monday that the club has re-signed forward Opoku "Nana" Ampomah to a multi-year agreement.

Ampomah, 29, initially joined Forge FC ahead of the 2024 season and has since become a key attacking presence for the club. Over two seasons, he made 46 appearances across all competitions, recording nine goals and eight assists in CPL, TELUS Canadian Championship, and Concacaf Champions Cup play.

His contributions helped Forge capture back-to-back CPL Shields as Regular Season Winners in 2024 and 2025. Ampomah's performances during the 2025 campaign also earned him recognition as a finalist for the CPL Players' Player of the Year award and a selection to the CPL's 2025 Best XI Fuelled by Gatorade.

"Nana has been an important part of our attacking group since joining the club," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Head Coach and Sporting Director, Forge FC. "He brings experience and a consistent attacking presence in the final third, and we're pleased to have him continue with us."

Prior to joining Forge, the native of Accra, Ghana earned a wealth of European experience, competing in the Belgian Pro League with Waasland-Beveren from 2016-19 and Royal Antwerp from 2020-22, as well as in Germany's Bundesliga with Fortuna Düsseldorf from 2019-23.

At the international level, Ampomah earned four caps with the Ghana national team, including appearances in FIFA World Cup qualification, Africa Cup of Nations qualification, and international friendlies.







Canadian Premier League Stories from December 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.