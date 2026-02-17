Forge FC's Bruno & Marmolejo Named to Canada Soccer Men's U-20 Squad

HAMILTON, ONT. - Canada Soccer has announced its men's under-20 national team squad for the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Qualifiers in Nicaragua, with Forge FC midfielder Zayne Bruno and goalkeeper Emmanuel Marmolejo named to the 21-player roster.

Canada will travel to Managua, Nicaragua, for four matches in Group F play. The group includes Nicaragua, Aruba, Martinique and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with the winner advancing to this summer's Concacaf U-20 Championship. The tournament will determine Concacaf's entrants for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

The Canadians open against the U.S. Virgin Islands on February 26, followed by matches against Martinique on February 28, Aruba on March 2 and Nicaragua on March 4 at Estadio Miguel Chocorrón Buitrago in Managua.

Bruno, 19, of Brampton, Ont., joined Forge on a development contract in 2024 and signed an exceptional young talent contract in 2025. He made his professional debut in April, and has represented Canada at the under-18 level in friendlies in Finland and with the under-20 team in friendlies in Costa Rica.

Marmolejo, 18, a native of Milton, Ont., signed a development contract with Forge in 2023 and has continued to impress with his growth in the club's professional environment. He has represented Canada at the under-18 level in friendlies in Finland.







