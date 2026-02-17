Cavalry FC Midfielder James McGlinchey Called up to Canada Soccer's Men's U-20 National Team

Published on February 17, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, Alta. - Cavalry FC midfielder James McGlinchey has been called up by Canada Soccer's Men's U-20 National Team as part of the 21-player squad during the upcoming 2026 Concacaf U-20 Qualifiers in Nicaragua.

The CANM20 will travel to Managua, Nicaragua for four matches looking to qualify for the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship. Canada was drawn in Group F for the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Qualifiers alongside Nicaragua, Aruba, Martinique, US Virgin Islands. Group winners will advance to the 2026 Concacaf U-20 championship this summer, joining the six top-ranked nations that are pre-qualified directly to the tournament. The Championship will determine Concacaf's entrants for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan, as well as the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Canada will play the US Virgin Islands on 26 February, Martinique on 28 February, Aruba on 2 March and Nicaragua on 4 March at Estadio Miguel Chocorrón Buitrago in Managua.

McGlinchey joined the Cavs in 2024 as a member of Cavalry FC II (formerly known as Cavalry FC U21) before signing an Exceptional Young Talent contract with the first team in 2025. This marks his first call up to the youth national team.







