Pacific FC Sign Midfielder Taras Gomulka

Published on February 17, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of midfielder Taras Gomulka (TAA-rahs goh-MOOL-kah) to a guaranteed contract for 2026 with a club option for 2027.

Gomulka, 24, joins Pacific from Perth Glory of Australian A-League Men, where he has been a key midfielder since 2020. The Adelaide native brings extensive professional experience, having made 111 career appearances across all competitions, including matches in the AFC Champions League and Australia Cup.

"We are excited to add Taras to our team for the 2026 season," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "He will be an important player in the midfield with over 100 matches played in the A League he brings experience and personality, he's a box-box midfielder with quality to control rhythm and tempo of the game."

The central, box-to box to midfielder developed through South Australian youth clubs including Adelaide City FC and North Eastern MetroStars before breaking into professional football with Adelaide United. Gomulka was part of Melbourne City's championship double-winning squad in the 2020-21 A-League season. He then spent five seasons with Perth Glory, amassing 91 A-League Men appearances and scoring one goal.

Gomulka has also represented Australia at the youth international level, earning one cap for the Young Socceroos. He also holds Ukrainian citizenship and is eligible to play for their national team.

Standing 6 feet tall, Gomulka adds experience to Pacific's midfield that includes Aidan Daniels, Matteo Schiavoni, Sami Keshavarz, Matthew Baldisimo, Roshawn Juhmi, Lukas Browning, and Mattias Vales.

"At just 24 he's proven himself with consistent performances at a high level, he's come in ambitious and hungry," said Merriman.

Player Details:

Name: Taras Jan Gomulka

Position: Defensive Midfield

Birthdate: September 16, 2001

Hometown: Adelaide, Australia

Height: 6 feet

Photos of Golmulka available here.

Pacific FC will open their 2026 CPL season on April 5 at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C. Tickets are available at pacificfc.ca/tickets.

Current 2026 Pacific FC Roster as of Feb. 17:

Goalkeepers: Sean Melvin, Eleias Himaras

Defenders: Juan Quintana, Kadin Chung, Christian Greco-Taylor, Diego Konincks, Joshua Belluz

Midfielders: Aidan Daniels, Matteo Schiavoni, Sami Keshavarz, Matthew Baldisimo, Roshawn Juhmi, Lukas Browning, Mattias Vales, Taras Gomulka

Forwards: Marco Bustos, Josh Heard, Ronan Kratt, Alejandro Díaz, Yann Toualy, Bul Juach

