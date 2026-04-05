Match Notes - PFC vs Cavalry FC

Published on April 5, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC opens the 2026 season at home against Cavalry FC at Starlight Stadium in Langford, BC. Kickoff time is on Sunday, April 5th, at 3:00 pm PT. Last season, Cavalry finished first in the standings and third place after playoffs, while Pacific finished seventh. The last time the teams played, the match ended in a 3 - 3 tie.

Home Opener:

Pacific FC returns to Starlight Stadium for the 2026 home opener following a strong and productive preseason, where the squad has been building chemistry and sharpening their edge ahead of the new campaign. Now, with meaningful points on the line, the focus shifts to making an immediate impact on home turf in front of the Trident faithful. The matchday atmosphere will carry a festive Easter feel, creating a fun, family-friendly environment alongside the action on the pitch. It all sets the stage for an exciting start to the season, a blank slate with it all to play for.

New Player Arrivals:

Since last season, Pacific FC has seen a few players leave, and several new additions join the squad. The new defensive group includes Joshua Belluz, Diego Konincks, Tristan Marshall, Fin Tugwell, and Eric Lajeunesse. In midfield, Taras Gomulka has been added, while Bul Juach joins the team as a forward. The squad also welcomes goalkeeper Eleias Himaras.







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 5, 2026

Match Notes - PFC vs Cavalry FC - Pacific FC

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