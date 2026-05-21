Pacific FC Announces Coaching Change

Published on May 21, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC today announced that Head Coach James Merriman has parted ways with the club following a mutual termination.

The club thanks James for his dedication and the many years of service he gave to Pacific FC and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

First Assistant Coach Yiannis Tsalatsidis will take charge of the club's upcoming match at Cavalry FC on Sunday, May 24. Further information regarding the appointment of a new head coach will be forthcoming.







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Pacific FC Announces Coaching Change - Pacific FC

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