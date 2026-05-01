Pacific FC Sign B.C.-Born Attacker Marley Edwards

Published on May 1, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Victoria, B.C. - Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of dynamic winger Marley Edwards to a standard player contract guaranteed through 2026, with club options for 2027 and 2028.

Edwards, 23, played for Cal State Northridge (CSUN), where he wrapped up a standout collegiate career last season. In his tenure at CSUN, Edwards earned All-Big West Second Team honours in back-to-back seasons and served as team captain in his senior year.

He finished his final season at CSUN with three goals, two assists and 30 shots - playing in every match and totalling 989 minutes - while also earning a spot on the Big West All-Academic Team.

"Marley is a player who has come from a different path and it's been a unique journey for him but this is why the CPL was created," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "He's a player who came in on trial in pre-season and has completely earned his opportunity to be part of our club."

A native of Chilliwack, B.C., Edwards developed through Surrey United FC before beginning his post-secondary career at the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) Cascades, where he was a midfielder for the Canada West program.

Edwards then transferred to Fresno Pacific before joining CSUN, where he became one of the most consistent performers in the Big West Conference over three seasons. From 2022-2024, Edwards made 54 career appearances with 43 starts, registering four goals, three assists and 11 points.

Pacific hosts a B.C. derby against Vancouver FC at Royal Athletic Park on Sunday, May 3 at 4 p.m.

Tickets available here.

Marley Edwards:

Birthdate: November 22, 2002

Hometown: Chilliwack, B.C.

Height: 5 foot 9 inches (1.7 metres)

Pronunciation: Mar - Lee, Edwards

Current 2026 Pacific FC Roster as of May 1:

Goalkeepers: Sean Melvin, Eleias Himaras

Defenders: Juan Quintana, Kadin Chung, Christian Greco-Taylor, Diego Konincks, Joshua Belluz, Fin Tugwell, Eric Lajeunesse, Tristan Marshall

Midfielders: Aidan Daniels, Matteo Schiavoni, Sami Keshavarz, Matthew Baldisimo, Roshawn Juhmi, Lukas Browning, Mattias Vales, Taras Gomulka

Forwards: Marco Bustos, Josh Heard, Ronan Kratt, Alejandro Díaz, Yann Toualy, Bul Juach, Marley Edwards

Stay tuned to pacificfc.ca and follow the club on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 1, 2026

Pacific FC Sign B.C.-Born Attacker Marley Edwards - Pacific FC

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