Match Notes - PFC vs Forge FC

Published on April 26, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Victoria, BC - Pacific FC take on Forge FC of Hamilton today at Royal Athletic Park in downtown Victoria. Here's everything you need to know about today's match up that kicks off at 3 p.m. PT:

MATCH NOTES

Pacific FC Returns to Downtown Victoria: Pacific FC brings CPL action to Royal Athletic Park on Sunday, April 26 at 3 p.m., hosting Hamilton's Forge FC. The club previously played at the historic downtown venue in September 2025 to strong community response, and is looking to recreate that atmosphere for back-to-back matches over the next two weekends.

Family-Friendly Game Day Experience: Sunday's match features a visit from Superheroes of Victoria, a non-profit raising funds for local charities, as well as youth soccer club Bays United and DJ Chris P. Bacon spinning on the concourse. Carlsberg will be offering a prize for every Pacific FC goal, and Straight and Narrow will host a tasting on the concourse.

The Tridents Look to End a Difficult Start to the Season: Pacific FC head into Sunday's match at Royal Athletic Park still searching for their first win of the 2026 CPL season. The club gained their first point against HFX Wanderers last weekend with a goal by Bul Juach in extra time to tie the game. Pacific looks to take that momentum forward against Forge.







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 26, 2026

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