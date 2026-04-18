Match Notes - PFC vs HFX

Published on April 18, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC meet the Halifax Wanderers in Halifax for a 10 a.m. PT kick off. Here's everything you need to know about today's match up:

Match Preview: Pacific Heads East in Search of First Points

Pacific FC make the long cross-country journey to Halifax on Saturday still searching for their first result of the 2026 CPL season. Back-to-back one-goal losses to open the campaign have left the Tridents at the bottom of the table, but there are reasons for optimism - they have scored in both matches and captain Josh Heard has spoken about improved offensive chemistry in the new 4-3-3 system. A road win at the Wanderers Grounds, where Halifax enjoys one of the loudest atmospheres in the CPL, would be a significant statement from Pacific for match week three of the CPL season.

Bustos is Back

Marco Bustos opened his 2026 account last weekend, scoring in the 53rd minute against FC Supra and earning a spot on the CPL's Gatorade Team of the Week. A 2021 CPL champion with Pacific, Bustos shows early signs to suggest he's hitting his stride.

The Wanderers' Welcome Home

Saturday marks the Halifax Wanderers' home opener at the Wanderers Grounds, coming off an unbeaten start to the season - a 1-0 win over Vancouver FC and a dramatic 2-2 draw in Toronto. New head coach Vanni Sartini has injected energy into the club, bringing in goalkeeper Marco Carducci and Canadian international Marcus Godinho, while young midfielder Lorenzo Callegari has been a bright spot in midfield. The home crowd will be fired up, and Pacific will need to find a way to quiet a team that has not lost yet this season.







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 18, 2026

Match Notes - PFC vs HFX - Pacific FC

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