Pacific FC Signs Local Teen Damian Jamal-Olander to Development Contract

Published on April 21, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC today announced the signing of Damian Jamal-Olander to a development contract for the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

The 18-year-old midfielder and defender was a member of Pacific FC Youth Academy and currently plays for Vic West in the Vancouver Island Soccer League (VISL).

Jamal-Olander is a member of a growing list of talented young players within Pacific's system who are now signed to the club, including Sami Keshavarz and Mattias Vales. The club's development-focused approach has been a cornerstone of its philosophy since its inception in 2019.

"Damian is a strong young player in our environment, very focused and always trying to improve," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "He has good potential, he's versatile and dynamic can play many positions. We are happy to be working with him again, he's hungry every day to learn and we believe he can be an important player in the future for us."

Jamal-Olander spent his youth with Saanich Fusion, joining the Vancouver Island Wave Program, now Pacific FC Youth, from U-14 onward. He gained the attention of the coaches and has spent time training with the Tridents over parts of the last two seasons.

Jamal-Olander is a dual national with Finnish citizenship. He did a stint with Finland's youth national team in 2024 while a member of Pacific's youth academy.

In August 2025, Jamal-Olander was a member of Team BC that represented the province in the Canada Summer Games in St. John's Newfoundland. The team won the bronze medal, defeating Nova Scotia.

In signing a Development Contract, Jamal-Olander is eligible to make four appearances for Pacific while maintaining his amateur status and the ability to train with the amateur team that holds his registration, Vic West Soccer, the oldest club on the Island. In any one calendar year, a player may sign a maximum of two Development Contracts in the CPL.

The teen will head to California State University, Bakersfield to start his university soccer journey in August.

Pacific FC's next two matches will be held at Royal Athletic Park in downtown Victoria on Sunday, April 26 at 3 p.m. PT and Sunday, May 3 at 4 p.m. PT.







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 21, 2026

Pacific FC Signs Local Teen Damian Jamal-Olander to Development Contract - Pacific FC

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