Match Notes - Pacific FC vs Atletico FC

Published on May 30, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC host Atlético Ottawa in Matchweek 8 of the Canadian Premier League. Here's everything you need to know about this m watch kicking off at 3:00 p.m. PT at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C.:

MATCH NOTES

DUNFIELD ANNOUNCED AS NEW PACIFIC FC HEAD COACH

Pacific FC made a major announcement yesterday, confirming Terry Dunfield as the club's new Head Coach. While Dunfield will officially take charge on July 5, today's match against Atlético Ottawa will see interim head coach Yiannis Tsalatsidis managing the Tridents on the pitch.

FIRST MEETING OF THE SEASON: PACIFIC FC vs. ATLETICO OTTAWA

Today's clash marks the first meeting between Pacific FC and Atlético Ottawa this season, as the two CPL sides face off for the first time in 2026. Pacific is on the hunt for their first win of the season and Atletico is sitting in fourth place in the CPL table. The match promises to be a fiercely contested affair when the two sides renew acquaintances at Starlight Stadium.

NEW CANADIANS IN RED AND WHITE: CPL 'S NATIONAL CELEBRATION COMES TO LANGFORD

In advance of today's match Pacific FC held a special ceremony where 40 new Canadians were sworn in as citizens hosted by immigration, Refugees and Citizen Canada. And today's match is one of the Canadian Premier League's designated Red and White Out matches - a nationwide co-branded initiative in partnership with Canada Soccer. Inspired by Canada Soccer Men's National Team Head Coach Jesse Marsch's call for a national "Red Out," CPL clubs across the country are hosting coordinated Red and White Out matches throughout the summer, uniting communities in a celebration of Canadian soccer pride. With Canada's Men's National Team facing a defining summer on the international stage, Pacific FC is calling on all fans to come out wearing red and white and make their voices heard.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 30, 2026

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