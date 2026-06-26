Match Notes - PFC vs HFX

Published on June 26, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC take on HFX Wanderers after a short break in Canadian Premier League action. The Tridents traveled to Halifax where they will kick off against the Wanderers at 2:30 p.m. PT, here's everything you need to know about today's match:

Match Notes:

The CPL Returns After Canada's Historic World Cup Run

After a short pause for the FIFA World Cup, Canadian Premier League action resumes with some attention shifting back on the domestic game. The break came on the heels of a historic tournament for Canada, who first amassed their first point, then earned their first win, and now have advanced to the knockout stages for the first time. With soccer interest at an all-time high across the country, Pacific FC returns to league play hoping to capitalize on that momentum and continue growing the game at home.

First Half Reunion

The two clubs already met earlier this season, playing to a 2-2 draw at Pacific back in mid-April - with the Tridents levelling at the death despite playing the final 18 minutes with 10 men.

Chasing That First Victory

Despite an encouraging run of performances under the interim coaching staff, Pacific still enters the weekend searching for its first league win of 2026. The Tridents have earned points in two of their last four matches and showed resilience in April's dramatic 2-2 draw with Halifax at the Wanderers Grounds. With Halifax also looking to rebound after consecutive defeats, Friday's matchup presents a major opportunity for Pacific to turn improved performances into three points.







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.