FC Supra Returns Home for a Busy Week of CPL and Cup Action

Published on June 26, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - Canadian Premier League (CPL) side FC Supra du Québec returns to Stade Boréale on Sunday, July 5, to host Forge FC at 1:00 p.m. in the club's first home match following the international break. Adding to the excitement of Supra's return to action, a Latino Day celebration will kick off the festivities at Stade Boréale, bringing Latin American culture to life through music, food and matchday activities.

Sunday's matchup provides FC Supra with an opportunity to return to league action in front of its home supporters who can look forward to an immersive matchday experience beginning at noon with a Latino-inspired pre-match tailgate featuring live music and Latin rhythms in the fan zone, including cumbia, salsa, merengue and Latin rock. With the participation of Carrefour Latino Deporte y Cultura, a community organization representing Bolivia, Peru, Chile and El Salvador, the celebration will continue throughout the afternoon with special entertainment programming, including a colourful halftime folkloric carnival with dance, instruments and traditional costumes, featuring Fraternidad Caporales Mi Viejo Simon de Montréal and Baila Conmigo Canada.

The July 5 fixture begins an exciting stretch for the Québec side as both the CPL regular season and the TELUS Canadian Championship resume. Following Sunday's league contest against Forge, FC Supra will shift its attention to a two-legged TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinal against Atlético Ottawa, beginning with the first leg at Stade Boréale on Wednesday, July 8, at 7:00 p.m. The return leg will be played on August 11 at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa.

"We've had a valuable period to recover, regroup, and continue building on the progress we've made throughout the season," said Nick Razzaghi, Head Coach for FC Supra du Québec. "The players have returned with good energy, and we're excited to be back in front of our supporters. Between an important league match and a TELUS Canadian Championship match just days later, it's a great opportunity for the team to keep pushing forward for our fans."

With the standings remaining closely contested and several important matches ahead, the club will be looking to make the most of a week that features both league and cup competition.

Gates open at 12:00 p.m. ahead of the 1:00 p.m. kick-off on Sunday, July 5. Tickets for both the July 5 match against Forge FC and the July 8 TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinal against Atlético Ottawa are available now via Ticketmaster. Additional entertainment announcements and matchday details will be revealed throughout the week across FC Supra's digital and social media platforms.







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