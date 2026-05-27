Pacific FC Hosts Red and White out Match as 40 New Canadians Celebrate Citizenship at Starlight Stadium

Published on May 27, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC welcomes Atlético Ottawa to Starlight Stadium on Saturday, May 30 at 3:00 p.m. for a match day that promises to be one of the most memorable of the season, celebrating new Canadians, offering fun for the whole family.

In a special pre-match ceremony, 40 new Canadians will be sworn in as citizens at 12 p.m. at Pacific FC's Captains Club, hosted by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. The new Canadians will then be recognized on the pitch prior to kick-off, and one new citizen will have the honour of performing the official coin toss to open the match.

The match is also one of the Canadian Premier League's designated "Red and White Out" matches - a nationwide co-branded celebration of Canadian soccer pride, announced in partnership with Canada Soccer. Inspired by Canada Soccer Men's National Team Head Coach Jesse Marsch's call for a national "Red Out," CPL clubs across the country are hosting coordinated Red and White Out matches throughout the summer, rallying communities behind Canada Soccer's Men's National Team during a defining summer on the international stage.

"We are honoured to be hosting this special ceremony for new Canadians receiving their citizenship on Saturday," said Simon Avila, Director of Ticketing and Marketing, Pacific FC. "This year is a reminder of how football brings people from all over the world together and that gave us the idea to host something that would be memorable for Victoria's newest citizens so come out and join us in your red and white!"

Younger fans are also in for a treat: the first 500 kids through the gates will receive a free hot dog courtesy of the Great Canadian Bash. With gates opening at 1:30 p.m. and kick-off at 3:00 p.m., fans are encouraged to arrive early to take in all the festivities.

The "Red and White Out" campaign will include thousands of Canada flag giveaways and special pre-match warm-up kits at the designated matches as well as co-branded digital and social content, and opportunities for supporters to win Canada Soccer prizes throughout. In addition to league-wide elements, each participating club will deliver its own localized activations and community programming, with additional details to be announced in the coming weeks.

On the pitch, the Tridents are still searching for their first victory of the 2026 season, now under the guidance of interim head coach Yiannis Tsalatsidis, the club's first assistant coach who has stepped into the role last week. Saturday's home clash with Atlético Ottawa presents an important opportunity for Pacific FC to turn the tide in front of their home fans.

Match Day Details:

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Gates Open: 1:30 p.m.

Citizenship Ceremony (Captains Club): 12:00 p.m.

Kick-Off: 3:00 p.m.

Venue: Starlight Stadium, Langford, BC

Single game tickets are available here.

Stay tuned to pacificfc.ca and follow the club on Instagram, X and Facebook for the latest news.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 27, 2026

Pacific FC Hosts Red and White out Match as 40 New Canadians Celebrate Citizenship at Starlight Stadium - Pacific FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.