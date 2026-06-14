Match Notes - PFC vs VFC

Published on June 14, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC take on Vancouver FC in Matchweek 10 of the Canadian Premier League. The Tridents traveled to Langley where the Eagles will host them at Willoughby Stadium. Here's everything you need to know about this match kicking off at 3:00 p.m. PT:

Match Notes:

1. A Historic Drought on the Line

Pacific FC's winless run to open the 2026 CPL season has already become the longest in franchise history, surpassing the previous record of four matches without a win set back in 2020. The Tridents currently sit in last place with just three points from nine matches. Sunday's trip to Langley represents another chance to end the drought against the very team that helped fuel it. Pacific's last win came in a 3-2 victory over Vancouver FC back in August of last year.

Vancouver FC Enter on a High

Pacific will face a Vancouver side that is quietly finding form. Vancouver picked up a narrow 2-1 win over Atlético Ottawa in their most recent outing, a result that snapped a three-match winless streak in all competitions. The Eagles also picked up their first win of the season against Pacific back on May 3, in a 3-1 final.

A B.C. Rivalry With Plenty of Stakes

The Salish Sea Derby always carries extra edge, and this edition is no different with both clubs battling at the wrong end of the CPL table. With each side desperate to climb from the bottom of the standings, urgency should lead to a high-tempo match from the first whistle to the last. Fans can expect another tight contest as Pacific look to finally break through and Vancouver look to prove their recent win was no fluke.







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 14, 2026

Match Notes - PFC vs VFC - Pacific FC

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