Match Notes - PFC vs ATO

Published on July 26, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







(Langford, B.C.) - Pacific FC takes on Atlético Ottawa in the sides' second match up of the 2026 Canadian Premier League season. Pacific hunts for their first victory of the season away at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa, Ont. Here's everything you need to know about today's match up, kicking off at 11:00 am PT:

MATCH NOTES

A New Era Underway

The is Pacific FC's first match under new Head Coach Terry Dunfield's leadership. Since joining the Tridents in early July, Dunfield has been working with the squad to implement his ideas ahead of the second half of the CPL season. The former Canadian international brings experience from Canada's U-20 Men's National Team and most recently served as a FIFA World Cup analyst with TSN.

New Faces on the Touchline

Jesse Acteson is set to make his PFC debut on the touchline alongside Head Coach Terry Dunfield. The 27-year-old Montreal native joins the Tridents after becoming the League of Ireland's first dedicated set-piece coach with Premier Division side Sligo Rovers. With experience across Canada's youth national teams and high-performance development programs, Acteson adds another fresh voice to Pacific's technical staff.

Extra Time to Prepare

Last week's postponed match gave Pacific FC something few teams get during the season, extra time on the training pitch. With Dunfield and his staff continuing to implement their ideas, the Tridents have had another full week to build chemistry, sharpen tactics, and prepare for their first competitive test under the club's new technical staff.







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 26, 2026

Match Notes - PFC vs ATO - Pacific FC

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