Match Notes - PFC vs HFX

Published on July 5, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC today take on HFX Wanderers in Canadian Premier League action. The two sides met last week in Halifax where the Wanderers pulled off a 5-2 victory. The Tridents look to settle the score at Starlight Stadium at 3:00 p.m. PT. Here's everything you need to know about today's match up:

Match Notes

One Last Match Before a New Chapter

Sunday's meeting with Halifax marks Pacific FC's final match before Terry Dunfield officially begins his tenure as Head Coach on July 7. With a new era on the horizon, the Tridents will be looking to head into the next chapter on a positive note in front of the home supporters at Starlight Stadium.

A Chance to Respond

Pacific welcomes Halifax to Starlight Stadium just over a week after the two sides met in Nova Scotia. Despite battling back from a two-goal deficit to level the match, the Tridents ultimately fell 5-2, providing plenty of motivation to flip the script in the return fixture. Back on home soil, Pacific will be eager to earn a different result against the Wanderers.

Back at Starlight

After nearly five weeks away from home during the FIFA World Cup break, Pacific FC returns to Starlight Stadium for the first time since the end of May. Sunday's match offers supporters their first chance to see the Tridents in CPL action at home in over a month, as the club looks to build momentum for the second half of the season.







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 5, 2026

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