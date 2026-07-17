Match Notes - PFC vs FOR

Published on July 16, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, B.C.: Pacific FC takes on Forge FC in Hamilton, Ont. this evening at 5:00 p.m. PT. The Tridents are coming off a bye week and still looking for their first win of the 2026 CPL season. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's match:

MATCH NOTES

Dunfield Takes the Reigns

A new era begins today as Terry Dunfield takes charge of his first match as Pacific FC Head Coach. Since arriving on Vancouver Island last week, Dunfield has been leading training and preparing the squad for the second half of the CPL season. The former Canadian international joins Pacific after coaching Canada's U-20 Men's National Team at the Maurice Revello Tournament and serving as a FIFA World Cup analyst with TSN.

Jesse Acteson's Debut

Another new addition to the Tridents will make his debut on the touchline today, as assistant coach Jesse Acteson joins the technical staff. The 27-year-old Montréal native arrives after making history as the League of Ireland's first dedicated set-piece coach with Premier Division side Sligo Rovers. Acteson also brings experience with Canada Soccer's youth national teams and high-performance development programs. He joins Terry Dunfield's staff for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Turning the Page

Pacific FC continues to search for a first victory of the 2026 season as a new chapter begins under head coach Terry Dunfield. While Forge FC presents one of the league's toughest tests, the Tridents will be looking to build on a week of hard work under the club's new technical staff and turn a fresh start into points on the road.







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 16, 2026

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