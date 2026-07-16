Matchday Information: VFC vs. SUP - July 17

Published on July 16, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC head into match week 13 of the 2026 Canadian Premier League season on Friday, July 17, at Stade Boreale, taking on FC Supra. The match marks the second meeting between the two clubs this season as Vancouver looks to secure the win on the road.

MATCH STORY: CONTINUE CLIMBING

Head coach Martin Nash's Vancouver FC will head to Laval to take on FC Supra away from home. The Eagles will look to continue their momentum as they look to keep climbing up the standings with a win at Stade Boreale. With the Eagles coming off of a 4-0 win in their last CPL outing, this match could push VFC even further up the standings as they look to continue their playoff push.

KEY PLAYERS:

Vancouver FC continue to build momentum as the squad grows together and gains confidence with each performance. The Eagles will look to steal the show away from home and upset FC Supra in what promises to be an exciting matchup. With competition continuing to rise and the group beginning to find its rhythm, Vancouver FC are eager to deliver another strong performance.

Morey Doner: Doner continues his great form this season being a true leader on and off the pitch for VFC. Although Vancouver's last outing in the Canadian championship second leg did not go their way, Morey had a very strong performance even finding the back of the net to bring VFC within one.

Damiano Pecile: Pecile has been an instrumental piece in the midfield for this VFC side, which has many great midfield options. His consistency and work ethic have helped the team keep the ball and break quickly in transition.

Emrick Fotsing: Fotsing has been another staple in the midfield for VFC. Constantly winning the ball back for the eagles and making intelligent decisions in the middle of the park has advanced the teams play as a whole.







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 16, 2026

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