Forge FC Kickoff Update

Published on July 16, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Following consultations with medical health experts, and in accordance with league medical protocols, the Canadian Premier League has delayed kickoff of tonight's match between Forge FC and Pacific FC to 8 p.m. ET.

Air quality conditions are trending positively, with forecasts indicating further improvement ahead of the revised kickoff at Hamilton Stadium. The League will continue to monitor and provide any additional updates as necessary.

Supporters planning to attend tonight's match are encouraged to take appropriate precautions and consider their individual health needs before travelling to, and while attending, the stadium.

Fans who would like to move their tickets to another match can contact the Forge FC ticket office at: 905-527-3674 or tickets@forgefootball.club.







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