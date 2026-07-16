Wanderers Acquire Adonijah Reid in Transfer from Sporting Club Jacksonville

Published on July 16, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release









Forward Adonijah Reid with York United

(HFX Wanderers FC) Forward Adonijah Reid with York United(HFX Wanderers FC)

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers have acquired forward Adonijah Reid from Sporting Club Jacksonville (USL Championship) in exchange for defender Marcus Godinho. The transfer takes effect on July 17, 2026 when the international transfer window opens for Canadian Premier League clubs and pending receipt of Reid's International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Reid, 26, has been signed to a contract with the Wanderers through the 2027 CPL season with a club option for 2028. A dynamic winger who can both score and create chances, Reid previously played in the league for Pacific FC and York United (now Inter Toronto FC), scoring 7 goals and tallying 11 assists over three seasons.

"When I heard about the opportunity to come to Halifax, I knew I wanted to come play here," Reid said. "Every time I come here, the crowd is electric, and I'm excited to experience that with the home team. I want to get the fans out of their seats by creating scoring chances and helping the team get to the playoffs so we can make a run.

I've known Jed (Davies) and Thomas (Meilleur-Giguère) since the beginning of my career. Thomas told me about how great it is to play here, so I'm excited to get going."

From Brampton, Ontario, Reid was just 17-years-old when he was selected by FC Dallas in the second round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft. That summer, he was loaned to United Soccer League side Ottawa Fury and made his professional debut in a 2-0 win over Toronto FC II. Over two seasons in Ottawa, Reid made 45 appearances for the club across two seasons, scoring five times and earning a move to France at Ligue 2 side Le Havre AC.

In 2021, Reid signed with USL Championship side Miami FC, registering 10 goals and six assists over two seasons before returning to Canada with Pacific FC and York United. After three seasons in the CPL, Reid joined Sporting Club Jacksonville in January.

"Adonijah is great 1-v-1 and has shown in the past that he can both score and assist goals in the CPL," Wanderers head coach and general manager Vanni Sartini said. "He brings something a bit different with his ability to drive at defenders and play in small spaces that will create more scoring chances in the final third. We're excited to have him with us for the rest of the season and into 2027."

In exchange for Reid, Sporting Club Jacksonville acquires defender Marcus Godinho from Halifax. The 29-year-old defender signed with the Wanderers ahead of the 2026 season, making 12 appearances, all starts.

"Marcus has been a fantastic example for our young players and brought a lot to this team in every match, we wish him all the best."

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