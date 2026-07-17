Forge FC Match Postponed

Published on July 16, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Tonight's match between Forge FC and Pacific FC has been postponed due to worsening air quality conditions.

Air quality conditions were monitored throughout the day and deteriorated in the final hours leading up to kickoff.

Details regarding the rescheduled match will be communicated as soon as possible.

The league thanks fans, clubs, and all stakeholders for their patience, understanding, and support.

Fans who would like to move their tickets to another match can contact the Forge FC ticket office at: 905-527-3674 or tickets@forgefootball.club.







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