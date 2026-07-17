Forge FC's Zayne Bruno Named to Canada's Squad for 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship

Published on July 17, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - Forge FC midfielder Zayne Bruno has been named to Canada Soccer's Men's U-20 National Team squad for the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship, taking place July 24 to August 9 in Mexico.

The tournament serves as the qualification pathway for both the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Canada will compete in Group C alongside Panama, Honduras and Jamaica, opening the competition against Panama on July 25.

Bruno, 19, of Brampton, Ont., joined Forge FC on a development contract in 2024 before signing an Exceptional Young Talent contract in 2025. He made his professional debut in April 2025 and has represented Canada at the U-18 and U-20 levels, including international friendlies in Finland and Costa Rica, the Concacaf U-20 Qualifiers in Nicaragua and a senior Men's National Team training camp ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026© roster announcement earlier this year.

The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-place finishers, will advance to the knockout stage. The four semifinalists will qualify for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup, while the highest-finishing Concacaf nation outside host nation United States will secure the region's second berth at the 2028 Olympic Games.







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