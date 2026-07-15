Forge FC Air Quality Statement

Published on July 15, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







We are closely monitoring the air quality in Hamilton ahead of tomorrow night's match against Pacific FC.

Kickoff at Hamilton Stadium is currently scheduled to proceed as planned at 7 p.m. Should anything change, we will communicate updates to fans as soon as possible.

For the latest information, please follow Forge FC on X: @forgefchamilton.







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 15, 2026

Forge FC Air Quality Statement - Forge FC

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